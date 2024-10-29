Editorial: Let's Benefit India — Not Vadodara Or Nagpur

Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus inaugurate C295 Final Assembly Line in Vadodara | Airbus

India’s first private-owned aircraft manufacturing plant, a Tata venture to assemble Airbus C295 transport aircraft, should be a milestone moment for Indian industry. With an order of 40 planes for the Indian Air Force, the C295 is designed for rough terrain, carrying up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, making it an ideal replacement for the aging Avros, which proved invaluable in inaccessible areas during the Covid-19 crisis. This project reflects the growing capacity and maturity of India’s private sector. However, what should have been a point of national pride has instead landed in the middle of a political storm. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress claim the plant was initially meant to be located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a role in shifting it to Vadodara, Gujarat. The BJP has countered these accusations, saying the plant was moved due to inaction by the previous Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

This incident echoes the controversy of the Nano car project in West Bengal, where Tata shifted operations to Gujarat after acquiring land, leaving local farmers struggling with non-arable land. The farmers’ anger led to the decimation of the CPM, which was ruling the state at that time. Decisions involving substantial public impact, such as these, should prioritise the national interest over regional or political considerations. The criticism surrounding the C295 plant underscores an unfortunate trend: industrial growth being marred by political disputes, often at the expense of public welfare and regional balance. In a country as diverse as India, industrial growth needs to be a vehicle of nationwide development. Ideally, had this decision been perceived as benefiting the larger public rather than seeming politically motivated, it could have united states and citizens alike in celebration, rather than controversy. Alas, what a missed opportunity!