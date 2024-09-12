Editorial: Kamala Leaves Trump Scrambling In Debate

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Presidential Debate |

The 90-minute debate between Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday made one thing clear: Harris was the clear winner. With her sharp prosecutorial skills, she successfully put Trump on the defensive throughout the night, leaving him scrambling to defend his previous administration. Time and again, Harris skilfully exposed Trump's vulnerabilities, especially when she pressed him on his controversial deal with the Taliban. He struggled to provide coherent answers, often appearing uncertain. Her ability to poke at his pride was also evident, particularly when she subtly mocked his public rallies, causing him to bristle and fall into her rhetorical traps. It seemed Trump was unwittingly playing into her hands, unable to stay composed under her pointed questioning.

One of Trump's biggest weaknesses in the debate was his inability to stay succinct. Rather than recognising when silence would serve him better, he continuously took the bait Harris laid out. For instance, on the subject of illegal immigration, Trump made a bizarre and baseless claim that illegal immigrants were “eating the pets of good people in Springfield, Ohio”. This not only detracted from his argument but also showcased his tendency to derail serious discussions with outlandish statements. Each time Harris baited him, Trump took the hook, appearing increasingly angry, out of depth, and small. What’s surprising is that Trump had ample opportunity to shift the focus onto Harris's tenure as Vice-President under Joe Biden. Instead, he remained fixated on President Biden, forcing Harris to repeatedly remind him that she, not Biden, was his opponent. She even managed to dodge a critical question on why the Biden administration waited so long to address illegal immigration. Trump was so absorbed in his pet-eating story that he missed the chance to capitalise on her evasion.

The debate ultimately did Trump’s campaign more harm than good. While his earlier confrontation with President Joe Biden in June highlighted the President’s age-related struggles, Wednesday’s debate underscored Trump’s inability to adapt. With this poor performance, it’s uncertain if Trump will be willing to engage in another debate with Harris. Debates, of course, aren’t the sole deciders of an election’s outcome. Trump still enjoys a strong base of supporters, and Harris’s win in this debate may not be enough on its own to defeat him. But the evening certainly reinforced her strengths and his weaknesses.