Editorial: JNU Remains Left Bastion

In a stunning turn of events, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been handed a resounding defeat by an alliance of Left and Left-oriented students’ organisations in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections. This defeat is one that the ABVP won’t be able to brush off anytime soon. The alliance swept all four major posts — president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary — with an impressive margin. What’s more, this election marked a historic moment as it witnessed the election of a Dalit president for the first time in several decades, along with the victory of a Muslim candidate. The significance of this election cannot be overstated, especially considering it took place after a hiatus of four years. During this period, the university witnessed drastic changes orchestrated by the government, aiming to dilute its Leftist identity. However, these efforts were met with staunch resistance from the student body, fuelled by grievances over exorbitant fee hikes, escalating charges in canteens, and other administrative changes that threatened the university’s ethos. The students were also denied public spaces on the campus to raise their voices on national issues like CAA and international issues like Gaza.

Despite attempts by right-wing factions to tarnish the university’s reputation, the emergence of adivasi and Dalit students as a formidable force became evident. The inclusion of a representative from the Birsa, Ambedkar, Phule Students’ Association further strengthened the Leftist alliance, aligning with unions affiliated to the CPM and the CPI. The resounding message from this election is clear: ideology-driven unity has the power to triumph over monetary worth or political clout. While some may question the extrapolation of these results to the ongoing national elections, there’s no denying the symbolic victory achieved by the Leftist coalition. It serves as a reminder that grassroots movements, fuelled by unity and purpose, have the potential to challenge entrenched power structures and shape the course of political discourse.