Editorial: Jaishankar's visit gives India-Maldives Ties A Boost

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | X

Diplomatic relations are often fragile, and while it’s easy to disrupt them, mending the rift is a complex and painstaking task. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent three-day visit to the Maldives exemplifies the successful repair of a strained relationship, showcasing his adept diplomatic skills. India and the Maldives enjoyed strong ties until the rise of President Mohamed Muizzu, whose “India out” campaign during his election propelled him to power. True to his campaign promises, Muizzu has since adopted policies to distance the Maldives from India and align more closely with China. His administration’s anti-India rhetoric, including derogatory remarks from his ministers, exacerbated tensions. This antagonistic stance reached a peak with Muizzu’s demand for the withdrawal of the few Indian troops stationed in the Maldives.

India’s response was measured but firm. The Union Budget for 2024-25 reflected a reduction in the financial grant to the Maldives, from Rs 770 crore to Rs 400 crore, signalling displeasure without severing ties. This financial adjustment highlighted India’s willingness to engage diplomatically, while making it clear that a change in Maldivian policy could influence future aid. The repercussions of this strained relationship were tangible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep suggested to tourists that there were alternative tourist spots in India to those in the Maldives. With Indian tourists constituting a significant portion of the Maldives’ tourism revenue, the adverse impact on the tourism sector became apparent. In short, the Maldivian government faced the consequences of its anti-India stance, which threatened its primary economic lifeline.

Jaishankar’s visit was thus a strategic move, and its success underscores the significance of diplomacy in resolving international disputes. During his visit, Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to the Maldives, describing it as a dearer country rather than just a neighbouring one. While no major agreements were announced, several significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, including initiatives for capacity-building training for 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and an Indian Line of Credit-assisted water and sewerage project across 28 Maldivian islands. The turnaround in relations, as evidenced by these agreements, also demonstrates Muizzu’s capacity to prioritise national interests over personal prejudices. His willingness to engage with India positively indicates a pragmatic shift in Maldivian foreign policy, aligning with the broader objective of strengthening ties for mutual benefit. Jaishankar’s successful visit thus marks an extraordinary moment in mending and fortifying the India-Maldives relations.