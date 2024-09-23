Editorial: Hilsa Returns, To Delight Bengalis

File image

The decision of the Bangladesh government to revoke its earlier ban on the export of Hilsa fish to India has come as a welcome relief and an advance Puja gift for thousands of Bengalis and fish lovers. The anti-India sentiment that has overtaken Bangladesh in the wake of the ouster of Sheikh Hasina probably led to the kneejerk reaction to ban the export of Hilsa. However, wiser counsel appears to have prevailed especially as New Delhi is a bulk exporter of onions to Dhaka. When politics comes in the way of commerce it is the people who suffer. People on either side of the border have a long and emotional connection with the Hilsa fish also known as Ilish. The fish which is sourced from the Padma river in Bangladesh has a special place in the minds and hearts of Bengalis. Currently, Padma Hilsa brought to India through unofficial channels is selling at Rs 2000 a kg. With Bangladesh agreeing to export 3000 tonnes of the fish to India prices will come down making it accessible for the middle class during Puja. The change of heart by the interim government in Bangladesh was probably prompted by practical reasons as India has not stopped the export of onions. New Delhi sends several thousand tonnes of onions to Bangladesh annually.

Since Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh in July, there has been a resurgence of anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh with increased attacks on Hindus and Indian establishments. Though interim leader Mohammed Younus has pledged to curb such attacks, the increasing say that extremist groups like the Jamaat have in the running of Bangladesh make it tricky for bilateral ties. It is in the best interest of both countries that differences are ironed out and the Indo-Bangla relationship is brought back to an even keel. Any tilt towards Beijing will prove detrimental to New Delhi.