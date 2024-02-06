Editorial: Grammy Glory For Indian Maestros

Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram and Ganesh Rajagopalan celebrate their Grammy win |

In a resounding triumph for Indian music, the 2024 Grammy Awards witnessed a jubilant celebration as five exceptional musicians claimed prestigious honours on the global stage. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain emerged as India's shining star, securing an astounding three Grammy Awards, underscoring his unparalleled contribution to the world of music. Accompanying this musical virtuoso on the winners’ podium was flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, who added to the revelry with two well-deserved Grammys. He is the nephew of legendary flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia. Together with the gifted Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, collaborators in the fusion group Shakti, they each claimed a Grammy, collectively bringing immense pride to the Indian music fraternity.

The crowning achievement for Shakti came with the group's triumph in the Best Global Music Album category for their masterpiece, ‘This Moment’. Featuring the collective brilliance of the Indian maestros alongside legendary British guitarist John McLaughlin, the album garnered global acclaim since its release in June 2023. Notably, this marks Shakti's first studio album in over 45 years, making their Grammy win a historic moment for both the artistes and their fans. Zakir Hussain's individual accolades were no less spectacular, with additional wins for the Best Global Music Performance for ‘Pashto’ and the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for ‘As We Speak’. This remarkable feat not only highlights the immense talent of these musicians but also cements India's place on the international music map.

Indian music has come a long way since 1968 when sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar became the first Indian to win a Grammy. Sunday’s Grammy Awards will be remembered as a glorious chapter in the story of Indian music, where talent, artistry, and dedication converged to create a symphony of success that resonates far beyond borders.