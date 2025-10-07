Dharavi Project: A Township For Dignity & Livelihoods | File Pic (Representational Image)

For decades, Dharavi has epitomized two contradictory realities: the hardship of congested informal settlements and an extraordinary homegrown economy where tiny workshops and roadside vendors drive entire supply chains. Now, after years of planning and false starts, Mumbai is set to reimagine Dharavi as a township, not a single tower solution.

The promise includes larger homes, protected livelihoods, and robust neighborhood infrastructure. The scale is immense. Central to this vision is housing that prioritizes dignity. The redevelopment framework offers long-term residents a minimum carpet area of 350 sq. ft., translating to private space for growing families, a corner for work, and better storage—significant upgrades in cramped lanes where multiple families often share one room.

The plan is deliberately holistic, envisioning a “township” rather than isolated towers. It includes schools, primary healthcare, parks, play spaces, and community halls, ensuring daily needs are a short walk away. A multi-modal transit hub is also planned, integrating Dharavi into Mumbai’s metro and suburban rail network, enhancing mobility and elevating the area’s value while preserving its walk-to-work economy. To mitigate short-term disruptions, policy measures include free upkeep and maintenance for societies and infrastructure for the first ten years, easing the transition for rehabilitated communities.

Additionally, 10% of the rehabilitation component is earmarked for commercial use, enabling leasehold and small enterprises to continue operating within the new buildings. The foundation of this plan is a comprehensive survey and enumeration exercise. Authorities report mapping tens of thousands of residential and commercial structures, with public updates citing milestones of 65,000 and later over 105,000 structures.

The goal is to ensure accurate eligibility and inclusivity for all entitled residents. Yet, the human story will determine success. Residents express cautious hope mixed with anxiety. “After redevelopment, they may only get one flat, which may not be sufficient,” one resident noted, while others welcome the prospect of proper toilets, safer lanes, and stable addresses. This duality highlights the core challenge. While the plan promises larger homes and commercial spaces, separating living from working or disrupting rehab sequencing could weaken livelihoods. The 10% commercial allocation is promising, but its effectiveness hinges on the size, location, and affordability of these units, and whether Dharavi’s microenterprises can maintain legal and operational continuity.

There are reasons for cautious optimism. The master plan, publicly approved, aims to preserve Dharavi’s live-work ecosystem. However, transparent implementation is critical. Clear timelines, grievance mechanisms, a published survey methodology, and safeguards for those temporarily displaced during construction are essential. Ultimately, dignity—not just square footage or revenue— will measure success. The project will be judged by whether Dharavi’s children can play in safe spaces, businesses can restart locally, and residents feel like partners in, not subjects of, this transformation.

(The author is an environment and development innovation expert and community engagement specialist)