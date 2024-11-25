Editorial: Disruptions, Drama On The Cards In Parliament

Lok Sabha in session | File pic

As expected, the winter session of Parliament got off to a rocky start with the Opposition stalling proceedings on Day 1 over the issue of businessman Gautam Adani’s indictment by a US court on bribery charges. Upbeat treasury benches, buoyed by the BJP’s extraordinary showing in the Maharashtra election, refused to be cowed down by the Opposition’s demands for suspension of regular business to discuss the Adani issue and a JPC probe on the subject. The BJP’s surprise win in Haryana and its drubbing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has given the party a much needed fillip after its relatively poor showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha election that saw its numbers reduced to a mere 240 and being forced to form government with the support of the TDP and JD-U. This Parliament session is bound to reflect the ruling party’s renewed confidence and its tendency to ride rough shod over the Opposition’s concerns on many issues. The Congress’ poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls will give the BJP added ammunition to target the Grand Old Party and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the Lok Sabha, courtesy her thumping victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, will likely see fresh attacks on dynastic politics.

The government is set to introduce 15 Bills in the ongoing Parliament session. The contentious Wakf Amendment Bill is also listed for consideration and passage in this session. It was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after it was introduced in the monsoon session. The committee has been asked to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session but Opposition parties have already sought an extension for the tenure of the panel scrutinising the Bill. These parties and many Muslim bodies have objected to several amendments proposed in the Bill. Other Bills set for introduction are the Punjab (courts) Amendment Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Costal Shipping and Ports Bills and a new Bill to set up a Cooperative University, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya. However, the much anticipated bill to make one nation one poll a reality has not been listed. With the Opposition gunning for discussions on the Manipur turmoil and Delhi pollution among other issues, it is unlikely that the legislation that the government is keen to push through will see structured debates and informed interventions. Parliament is the forum for constructive debate and discussion but in the past few years it has been marked by disruptions and walkouts. The presiding officers have been accused of partisan behaviour by Opposition parties. It remains to be seen how the winter session pans out. It is important for the success of Indian democracy that one of the key wings of government, the legislature, functions smoothly and to the best of its ability.