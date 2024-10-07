Editorial: Are Pod Taxis The Solution For Transport Woes?

Futuristic pod taxis are set to form part of the transportation mix in Mumbai with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority greenlighting the over Rs 1000 crore project and handing it over to Hyderabad-based Sai Green Mobility to complete in the next three years. It is aimed at easing the terrible traffic congestion and improving last mile connectivity to the Bandra Kurla Complex, that has become the commercial and entertainment hub of the city, but activists are questioning the need for such an expensive transportation system that will cost commuters approximately Rs 21 per km with a 4 per cent annual increase for inflation built into the contract when other more affordable ways to ease the traffic pressure are yet to be tested. At present buses and share autos are what gets people to BKC but the former are too few in number and the latter are unregulated and often fleece customers. The driverless pod taxis, which can seat about six passengers each, will operate on a network of specially built elevated guideways. The service that will operate every 15-30 seconds will connect Bandra and Kurla suburban stations, the BKC Metro station and the upcoming bullet train station. Activists and experts question the need to rush into such a project without adequate public consultation. In 2016 dedicated lanes for BEST buses were launched to ease the traffic woes in BKC but it was suddenly abandoned as alternatives like the Metro attracted more attention. Even now with an efficient police force to regulate bus and auto movement and an increase in the fleet of AC and electric buses, much of the congestion can be eased. As BKC is increasingly becoming a showpiece of Mumbai, it is not surprising that big-ticket projects like the pod taxis find favour among the powers that be to showcase India’s commercial capital as a world class city. Whether the service will actually ease commuter woes remains to be seen but in the process it is the ordinary Mumbaikar who will suffer as the daily commute will pinch his pocket more.