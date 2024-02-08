Editorial: Address Gun Culture In US

Representational Image | File

In a tragic turn of events, a mother has been convicted for the first time in a mass school shooting in the US. Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after her son, Ethan, killed four students and injured seven others in a 2021 high school shooting in Michigan. The guilt of his father, who bought the gun a few days before the incident, is being assessed in a separate case, though he has pleaded not guilty. The teenage gunman received a life sentence without parole. The responsibility of parents to discipline their children is a widely debated topic, often rooted in religious teachings such as Proverbs 13:24, which emphasises the importance of careful discipline. While spanking is legal in all 50 states, it must not cross the line into excessiveness, leading to potential loss of parental rights or imprisonment. In corporal punishment cases, a child’s word has greater weight than that of his parents.

However, amidst the tragedy, it's crucial to address the broader issue of gun control and the collective responsibility of both parents and the state. Parents play a role in shaping their children's behaviour, but the state also bears the responsibility of regulating gun laws. In this case, the school authorities who allowed the boy to bring the weapon to the school in his school bag went unpunished, highlighting a collective failure in ensuring a safe environment. The selective nature of punishments raises questions about the accountability of all parties involved. As society grapples with the aftermath of this devastating incident, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for comprehensive approaches that address both parental responsibility and systemic failures in gun control. The focus should extend beyond individual accountability to foster a safer environment for students across the nation.