Dealing With Imperfection And Anger

You get angry because you want perfection, or you want certain things to be in a certain way. When you have the attitude, ‘let’s face it, this is life’, then suddenly the brain starts relaxing. By getting angry, it is not going to help you or make the work successful.

When somebody is angry at you, either you can get angry or just quietly watch them, and then say, ‘Peace.’ There is nothing wrong in using anger as a weapon, but if it is cutting your own peace of mind, then you should use wisdom to safeguard yourself.

Anger is a distortion of who you really are and it doesn’t let the self shine through fully. Showing anger is fine but being unaware of your anger only hurts you. Sometimes you can show anger purposefully, like a mother gets angry at her children and can act tough or shout at them if they put themselves in danger. There are situations that warrant showing anger, but when you get angry, have you observed what happens to you? You are completely thrown off balance. Look at the consequences of getting angry. Are you happy with the decisions you have made or the words you have spoken in a state of anger? No, because you lose your total awareness. But if you are completely aware and are acting angry, that is fine.

What is the point of keeping your mind disturbed? There are all types of people in the world. Society is made up of 12 people. Four good, four mediocre and four hopeless. While dealing with hopeless people, your mind should be at peace. Mediocre people bring out skills in you, and good people always help you. Imperfect people are also there; they push your buttons and make you angry. Know that they are there to make you strong.

How you can keep your equanimity and yet help them from where they are to where they could be, is what you need to see. Keep doing what you can do, and know that there is a big power which is in control of everything. Meditation, breathing and yoga can also help in bringing your emotions in balance and harrmony.