Coronavirus in India: Why cancelling Holi was PM Modi's brightest idea ever

One doesn’t often agree with the PM of this country but on Thursday PM Modi warmed the cockles of one’s dark heart by ensuring that Holi would be cancelled.

Well, not cancelled like a ‘feminist’ making a joke about dead-naming, but cancelled in the real sense that Sanders appears to be in Super Tuesday where Biden finally seems to be getting the upper hand.

PM Modi, right after announcing that he would be handing over his social media handles to ‘inspirational women’, said that he’d not be attending mass gatherings.

PM Modi tweeted: “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.”