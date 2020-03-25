Coronavirus cries against rampant abuse of nature

We have no choice but to take one day at a time. And accept it as it comes. No advance planning. No normal routine. No office. Or for those fortunate enough living quarters as part-time office. Even the vastly enhanced digital traffic, especially WhatsApp, cannot keep the boredom away. Too much of screen time is not good for both eyes and mind, anyway.

Suddenly, all humanity feels at a loose end, forced to disrupt the flow of normal life thanks to this deadly but hidden enemy. The truth is, corona-hit Planet Earth has been brought to its knees by the tiniest of as-yet-unconquered genes. There is no knowing what may come tomorrow.

Nearly 170 countries are in complete or partial lockdown, humbled by the most fearsome pandemic ever to hit humankind. It is beyond reasonable doubt that its origins lie in China, specifically Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The WTO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, might be reluctant to call the devil by its name, but no such compunction holds back Donald Trump.

The US President has a point. Without tracing the origins of the global tormentor, chances of neutralising it become harder. Like the earlier SARS epidemic, which too originated after a Chinese consumed contaminated animal meat, and the MERS, which originated in the Middle East due to the consumption of compromised camel meat, Wuhan virus is widely believed to have been caused by the consumption of the bat meat. Chinese routinely eat animal meats, believing in its medicinal and sexual properties.