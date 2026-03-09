Champions Trophy To T20 Crown: India's White-Ball Dominance Complete After Ahmedabad Rout

With the rout of New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Ahmedabad, India now hold almost all world white-ball titles save for the ODI World Cup, in which they lost to Australia in the final at the same venue in 2023. | X @BCCI

With the rout of New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Ahmedabad, India now hold almost all world white-ball titles save for the ODI World Cup, in which they lost to Australia in the final at the same venue in 2023. Sunday’s victory by a crushing 96 runs means that India, since 2024, have won the World T20 in Barbados, the women’s ODI World Cup, the Under-19 men’s ODI World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy as well, a grand feat under coach Gautam Gambhir. India have thus become the first team to retain their World T20 title and win it three times as well, and also the first winning hosts.

India’s mighty batting lineup and Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in particular—which bordered on the miraculous—meant the hosts always had enough firepower in reserve to get out of sticky situations. In fact, in the very first match against lowly USA, the batting was in disarray at 77 for six before captain Suryakumar Yadav pulled the fat out of the fire with a swashbuckling 84 not out. Then, after all the faux drama created by Bangladesh and Pakistan in the weeks leading to the big event, India’s domination of Pakistan at Colombo in the group match was the icing on the cake for Indian fans.

The only setback came at the hands of South Africa in the opening match of the Super Eights. It was against Zimbabwe in the next match that the think-tank brought back wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to open the innings after dropping him after just one group match, and this proved to be a masterstroke. Samson reeled off 24. He remained 97 not out in the virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies and then topped it with 89 in both the pulsating semifinal against England and the final, with the identical score, to bag the Man of the Tournament award. For the little powerhouse from Kerala, it was a redemption song of sorts, as he has often found himself on the sidelines.

Bumrah must have run his teammate close for the big award, though he was Man of the Match in the final. His four wickets effectively shut out the Kiwis. And in the semifinal, the 18th over bowled by him put the brakes on a rampant England. This was truly a ‘World’ Cup, with Italy making an unlikely appearance and Nepal, the Netherlands, the USA, and Scotland all winning hearts. However, it is the Test matches that continue to be of concern under coach Gambhir. If he can fix that anomaly, then Indian cricket’s domination will be complete.