Budget 2021: Boost to affordable housing, but lacks demand stimulus

For the real estate industry, which had expectations from the Budget, the single important aspect which came through from the Union Budget speech by Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was the importance which the Government of India gives to ‘Housing for All’. This was underlined by affordable housing clearly being a priority for the Government of India.

While the Budget does not specifically mention other segments of real estate, the expectation is that positives from the budget will impact overall real estate. For the home buyer, the extension of the deadline till 31 March 2022 for the additional Rs1.5 lakh tax deduction given on loans taken to buy a house in an affordable housing project is welcome, as is the developer whose affordable housing projects also get an extension for tax benefits, for projects completed till March 31, 2022.

Similarly, tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers has been proposed under Section 80 I B A of the Income Tax Act and this will be notified in due course of time. This will be encouraging from a social security perspective, as affordable shelter will be provided to the underprivileged and migrant labour. Also, deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing being extended by a year will give a fillip to this segment.

Apart from the measures mentioned in the Budget, Affordable Housing in Maharashtra will foster as it attracts only 1 per cent GST in addition to Rs. 1,000 as stamp duty. But major metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi are unable to leverage the affordable housing incentives as a cap of Rs 45 lacs doesn’t befit here due to high land and other construction costs. Hence, a major section of MIG homebuyers fails to reap this major benefit in such metro cities.