BrandSutra: WOKE-VERTISING

Woke-ism is a powerful social trend that touches all our lives. It is colloquial and I don’t know if the Oxford dictionary has anointed the term as yet, but simply put, being woke is being able to show you are awake and espouse the cause of social and racial justice. It is a powerful youth value and connector. Which means brands can’t be far behind. If you want this new demanding segment to buy your products and services, you need to showcase your woke credentials.

Writer Marc Bains rather scathingly calls it “a place where capitalism meets activism” in an article in Quartz magazine. It sounds easy – align yourself to a trending cause and get the cash registers ringing. Not so easy, actually. The new woke consumer is likely to call you out for any perceived hypocrisy.

A decade ago, Femvertising was the flavour of advertising. Femvertising co-opted the discourse and terms of feminism in creating brand communication. It worked in starting several conversations and trending hashtags like #ThisGirlCan, #BloodNormal, #SharetheLoad, but consumers now are even more demanding of overall transparency and credentials.

Fearless Girl is an example which broke many advertising stereotypes because the communication began with the installation of a statue at Wall Street – a 10-year-old girl eyeballing Wall Street to celebrate the anniversary of a gender diversity index fund that invested in companies that had an inclusive gender policy. It was phenomenally successful and was covered in every possible media. Then came a $ 5 million lawsuit against the company from its own employees for not paying equal salaries to female and minority employees. Turns out they weren’t investing as much into companies with a positive gender diversity rating as claimed either. That was 2017, but in 2021, you can’t fight for inclusion and gender justice and not face a backlash if you fall short. Think about it.



IT MUST FIT THE BRAND

Nike aligned itself to Black Lives Matter by featuring player Nicolas Kaepernick in its ads. This ad was polarizing as Kaepernick’s kneeling before the American flag at an NFL game was considered unpatriotic by some and there were calls for a Nike boycott and burning Nike shoes. Nike refused to pull its ad. At the end of the year, Nike had registered almost a 50% increase in sales and an even more positive brand rating. Other brands like Pepsi faced fire for trying to espouse BLM. In Nike’s case, they were not riding a trend. Nike had always signed and supported Black athletes and BLM, so it was seen as an extension of their brand work.