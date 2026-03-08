Beyond The Silver Bullet: Kerala's Elephant Conundrum And The Urgent Need For Habitat Solutions Over Populist Drives

Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) dates back to prehistory when mammoths faced off with humans, but it occupies greater mind space now as the population of humans has risen and elephants enjoy high protection. | Photo Credit: OMMCOM NEWS

Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) dates back to prehistory when mammoths faced off with humans, but it occupies greater mind space now as the population of humans has risen and elephants enjoy high protection. Elephant attacks on people around Kerala’s Wayanad forests, most recently in February, have prompted the Kerala High Court to call for a concrete and time-bound conflict mitigation plan from the state government. The fatal attack on a man from the Aralam Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission (TRDM) has revived calls for action to stop elephants from entering habitations. This is a justified demand, given the fear psychosis that an aggressive elephant can create, but as credentialed scientists have said repeatedly, there is no silver bullet to stop violent encounters in a situation where elephants are forced to migrate from existing habitats. At the root of the HEC problem is the failure to create new habitats for elephants, estimated at 22,446 individuals in the wild; high numbers simply need more space. Elephant behaviour has been studied using modern science for decades, yielding clear insights: dispersal to find a new home is a certainty among young males moving away from their birth clan. As more survive, the need for space grows. Mining in Jharkhand and Odisha pushed elephants into neighbouring Chhattisgarh, increasing conflict for tribal residents there. Similar pressures in forests of the Nilgiri landscape, covering Wayanad-Bandipur-Nagarahole, inevitably push elephants into newer areas in search of food. Populist responses to elephant dispersal, migration, and crop raiding, represented by “drives”, such as the recent Gajamukti in Kerala that forced them back into convenient forests nearby, may appear decisive but fail because resident elephants push them out.

Read Also Union HM Amit Shah Enjoys India Vs New Zealand Final With Family At Narendra Modi Stadium In...

India’s forested states face a conundrum as charismatic animals, such as the tiger and elephant, enjoy the highest protection under law, but the inability to stop habitat loss, degradation, and fragmentation is leading to distressing conflict with people. The Kerala government has the arduous task of mapping such conflict areas to assess whether careful relocations of habitations can reduce it while protecting livelihoods. This should ideally include agriculture that invites crop raiding. Strong rail track fencing in some of these areas could keep animals away from human dwellings. Recovering lost habitat, reversing degradation, and connecting fragments are other initiatives supported by scientists. Elephants do not fit behavioural stereotypes, because some of them become habitual crop raiders, while others are obligate raiders forced to do so as they have lost their habitat. In the census of 2025, the estimates pointed to a drop in the elephant population. If the data is accurate, it could indicate rising human pressures contributing to lower numbers. Aggregating people in closer spaces, careful relocation of dwellings, and habitat restoration could remove some stressors, but expanded, mindless mining is certain to intensify conflicts.