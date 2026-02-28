 Beyond The Dark Ages: Condemning The Taliban's Gender Apartheid And Reclaiming The Quranic Mandate For Women's Dignity
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisBeyond The Dark Ages: Condemning The Taliban's Gender Apartheid And Reclaiming The Quranic Mandate For Women's Dignity

Beyond The Dark Ages: Condemning The Taliban's Gender Apartheid And Reclaiming The Quranic Mandate For Women's Dignity

Islamic scholar Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali condemned the Taliban’s new law permitting physical abuse of women in Afghanistan, calling it un-Islamic and misogynistic. She argued that Quranic verse 4:34 has been misinterpreted to justify violence and stressed that the Prophet never endorsed wife-beating, urging Muslims worldwide to challenge such distortions.

Dr Zeenat Shaukat AliUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Inflicting gender apartheid, it exposes an unacceptable misogynistic, patriarchal mindset in contradiction to Gender Justice in Islam. |

At the inception, it must be stated that the Taliban regime's new outrageous, fiendish law tyrannising, indignifying, and abusing women—legalising physical assault, institutionalising discrimination, and permitting domestic violence—violates every norm of a modern civilized society and needs to be condemned at every level.

Inflicting gender apartheid, it exposes an unacceptable misogynistic, patriarchal mindset in contradiction to Gender Justice in Islam.

With relation to gender, like other gender-related verses of the Quran, the exegetical understandings of 4:34 have been widely discussed and periodically examined by modern scholars contextually, methodologically, and historically, overcoming androcentric readings of the pre-Islamic period.

In the worldview of Islam, there is no context where wife-beating is held permissible.

FPJ Shorts
PAK Vs SL, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First As Pakistan Drops Babar Azam
PAK Vs SL, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First As Pakistan Drops Babar Azam
Video: Punjab Family Installs 'Free Chilled Water Tap' Outside Home; Wins Hearts Online During Scorching Summer
Video: Punjab Family Installs 'Free Chilled Water Tap' Outside Home; Wins Hearts Online During Scorching Summer
NMMC Rolls Out Massive Civic Blueprint To Accommodate 20 Lakh Devotees At 350th Shaheedi Samagam Of Guru Tegh Bahadur
NMMC Rolls Out Massive Civic Blueprint To Accommodate 20 Lakh Devotees At 350th Shaheedi Samagam Of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Canadian PM Mark Carney In Mumbai Voices Support For US-Israel, Calls Iran 'Source Of Instability & Terror Throughout Middle East'
Canadian PM Mark Carney In Mumbai Voices Support For US-Israel, Calls Iran 'Source Of Instability & Terror Throughout Middle East'

The root of the word "Wadribuhunna" (4:34) is "DaRaBa". Arabic dictionaries give a long list of meanings to the word:

To travel, to get out: 3:156; 4:101; 38:44; 73:20; 2:273

To strike: 2:60, 73; 7:160; 8:12; 20:77; 24:31; 26:63; 37:93; 47:4

To beat: 8:50; 47:27

To set up: 43:58; 57:13

To give (examples): 14:24, 45; 16:75, 76, 112; 18:32, 45; 24:35; 30:28, 58; 36:78; 39:27, 29; 43:17; 59:21; 66:10, 11

To take away, to ignore: 43:5

To condemn: 2:61

To seal, to draw over: 18:11

To cover: 24:31

To explain or pay heed to: 13:17, 4:34

As seen, the word has multiple meanings. Why, then, is the word "beat" selectively used in relation to women?

There is no indication in the Prophet’s Tradition (Sunnah) that beating a woman is permissible, and the Prophet (pbuh) was never reported to have beaten one of his wives. Even in situations of conflict, he used to quit home for a certain amount of time in order to allow his wives to ponder upon the issue and perhaps review their behaviour or attitude.

The Taliban have seized every opportunity to use their power to control women. Their "Virtue" laws, enforced by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, include regulations mandating severe restrictions on women's mobility, education, employment, segregation, and social controls limiting their public life and access to healthcare. And now, they are targeting them with another law permitting physical abuse.

Read Also
US-Iran-Israel War: 40 Students Killed In Israeli Attack On Elementary School, Says Iran
article-image

It is time for Muslims world over to challenge the atrocities of the Taliban, which are drawing women into the medievalism of the Dark Ages. Their trampling and distortion of the rights of Muslim women granted to them by the Quran and the Prophet (pbuh) must be brought to its logical end.

Such actions draw away from Islam's focus on a woman's self-worth, her right to determine choices, her access to opportunities and resources, her power to control her life, and her ability to influence social change for a more just world—encompassing economic, social, political, and educational dimensions for holistic development. These are Islamic norms and values.

Islam overcame the pre-Islamic patriarchal, misogynistic attitude of the dominance and subjugation of women; this is no longer either applicable or accepted by Muslim women.

(Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali , is an Islamic scholar and director-general of the Wisdom Foundation)

Follow us on