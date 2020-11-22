"Bail is rule, jail is exception''

“Anticipatory bail” can be applied at different stages. Any person who is apprehending his arrest even if there is no F.I.R lodged against can approach for Anticipatory bail. In case FIR is lodged but the investigation has not yet begun i.e. pre-investigation stage then that person can apply for Anticipatory bail. A person can also approach for anticipatory bail at the post-investigation stage.

While granting anticipatory bail, Courts sees the seriousness of the offence, Role of the accused and evidence against the accused. It is expected that after exercising the discretion judiciously, the High Court or the Sessions Court grants “anticipatory bail” and that too after hearing the Public Prosecutor.

On the other hand Section 439 of Cr. P.C. is the guiding principle for adjudicating a Regular Bail Application wherein Court takes into consideration several aspects viz. the gravity of the crime, the character of the evidence, position and status of the accused with reference to the victim and witnesses, the likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice and repeating the offence, the possibility of his tampering with the witnesses and obstructing the course of justice and such other grounds.

Each criminal case presents its own peculiar factual matrix, and therefore, grounds peculiar to a particular case may have to be taken into account by the court. However, the court has to only opine as to whether there is a prima facie case against the accused. The court must not undertake a meticulous examination of the evidence collected by the police, or rather order specific tests in order to adjudicate bail applications.

Bail is rule, jail is an exception

In a recent case, the Supreme Court on 11th November 2020 granted bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of abatement of suicide. A vacation bench of justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee gave the order on Goswami’s petition challenging the 9th November Bombay High Court order declining interim bail to Goswami in the Anvay Naik-Kumud Naik suicide. The Hon’ble Apex court intervened to protect the Rule of Law and also to protect the fundamental rights of Arnab Goswami.

Detention of an individual infringes the Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution of India. It is indeed a very important, pathbreaking and laudable judgment. Rule of law prevailed and liberty of an individual was rightly protected. However, it is seen that such speed and alacrity is not there in the regular course of working.

Normally it takes day, weeks and months to get bail. The Jails of the country are overcrowded with undertrials and Courts are reluctant to grant bail. In fact, there is no speed in granting bail and in normal course Prosecution is given weeks after weeks only to file a reply.

The Prosecution should not be given more than three days to file reply once accused is sent to Judicial custody.The Courts should decide regular bail application within a maximum time period of 7 days from filing. Sadly, in practice, it is observed accused languish in jails for months waiting for disposal of his bail application. The doctrine of “Bail being Rule and Jail being an exception” will have no meaning if Courts do not decide the bail applications on priority and in a time-bound manner.

Sadly, for an “Aam Aadmi” (Common Man), acquiring bail is a tough thing. Once an FIR is registered, a person and his well-wishers are made to run from pillar to post for bail of suspect/accused. The suspect/accused is at the mercy of Police Officer, he is at the mercy of Lawyers, he is at the mercy of Lordships, he is at the mercy of procedures which never comes to an end. Life of a common man revolves around the court and procedure.

I can tell you; it is such a difficult task to even to get the matter heard and get that quick bail in simplest of an offence. The reality remains that in our country, quick bail for a rich and powerful person is not that difficult but quick bail for an Aam Aadmi, for the middle class and for the poor class is of great difficulty. Does that imply that Right to Liberty is available only to Rich and Powerful?

The main purpose of detention is to ensure easy proceedings by availing the accused for the trials without any inconvenience. Thus, if it can be ensured that the accused will be available as and when required for the trial, then, detaining the person is not required and custody should be avoided at all cost.

The provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 (Cr. P.C.) regarding the arrest of an individual must be interpreted in a sense that unless indispensable, detention of a person must be avoided. Let’s not forget that guilt of a person can be established only after trial and we come across many a case where accused are acquitted of all charges after years languishing in jail and after years of trial. In all such cases the Right to Life and Liberty is the biggest casualty and every such case is no less than a crime by state and judiciary upon the acquitted person who has languished in jail for denial of bail.

(Rakesh K. Singh is an Advocate by profession and is the Founder Head of Law firm RKS Associate. He is also the Founder Head of NGO - Bharat Utthan Sangh. All views expressed in this article are his own.)