Baba Siddique: Bollywood’s Quiet Powerbroker & Cinematic Bridge

(File photo) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former minister Late Baba Siddique | X

Mumbai: Salman Khan abruptly cancelled the Bigg Boss 18 shoot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night upon hearing of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s death.

In the tangled world of Bollywood, where glamour meets politics, few were as influential as Ziauddin Siddique— better known as Baba Siddique. A seasoned Congress leader who went on to join the NCP, Baba was a crucial link between cinema and politics, connecting stars with the corridors of power. When he succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati, political leaders and Bollywood’s biggest names, including Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Salman Khan, gathered to pay their respects.

Baba learned the art of navigating Bollywood’s glitter and political power in Bandra, mentored by the legendary Sunil Dutt. With his charisma, political savvy, and love for cinema, he became a confidant to stars—from rising newcomers to established icons. He opened doors, connecting strugglers with the industry’s elite. But Baba’s influence went beyond politics. His annual Iftar parties were the stuff of legend—extravagant gatherings where Bollywood stars and political heavyweights mingled. These weren’t just social events; they were hubs of power and diplomacy. At one such party in 2013, Baba pulled off an incredible feat—reconciling the two rival Khans, Salman and Shah Rukh. With his signature tact, Baba seated Salman’s father, the legendary writer, beside Shah Rukh. What followed was a heartfelt embrace, a gesture that ended a five-year feud. The two Khans, who had clashed publicly at Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008, finally broke bread under Baba’s watchful eye.

Beyond his role as a mediator, Baba was a mentor, friend, and steadfast ally to many in the industry. His generosity, loyalty, and readiness to help endeared him to all. His death leaves a void that will be deeply felt, especially in Bandra—the Beverly Hills of Bollywood. As tributes pour in, one thing is clear: Baba Siddique was more than a politician; he was a symbol of unity, friendship, and the power of connection. If there was a will, Baba had a way.

Unlike many politicians who sought the limelight, Baba Siddique preferred to work behind the scenes. He often hosted private dinners at his home, where influential Bollywood figures and politicians would discuss issues of mutual interest. There were times when Baba mediated disputes involving film projects, rights issues, or even casting disagreements. He had a knack for ensuring that these matters never made it to the tabloids, protecting the privacy of those involved.

Baba was a true cinematic bridge, uniting the worlds of film and politics in a way that few could. A role pioneered by Amar Singh, Baba carried it forward until his tragic end—rumoured to be linked to his association with Salman Khan and shielding him from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His legacy of bringing people together endures, casting a long shadow over both the political and cinematic landscapes.