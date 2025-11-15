 Another Turn For Master Survivor?
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisAnother Turn For Master Survivor?

Another Turn For Master Survivor?

This time, many top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have not categorically declared Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate if NDA came to power. The BJP and JD(U) leaders including union home minister Amit Shah and union animal husbandry minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) have equivocated, saying the newly-elected legislators will select the chief ministerial candidate.

Ashok MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar stands on the cusp of yet another term proving once again that he is the master survivor in Bihar's political arena. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar stands on the cusp of yet another term proving once again that he is the master survivor in Bihar's political arena. For the past 20 years he has made comebacks when the political opponents have tried to write him off in politics.

The enigmatic Janata Dal (United) leader that he is, Nitish Kumar is poised to take oath as the chief minister for the record 10th time if the newly-elected legislators of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) do not decide otherwise.

Read Also
'We Defeated Them In '24, We'll Remove Them In '27 And Form Our Own PDA Govt!': SP Chief Akhilesh...
article-image

This time, many top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have not categorically declared Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate if NDA came to power. The BJP and JD(U) leaders including union home minister Amit Shah and union animal husbandry minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) have equivocated, saying the newly-elected legislators will select the chief ministerial candidate. Could it be anyone other than Nitish Kumar? His poor health is certain to be a cause for concern.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Trade: Delhi Capitals Rope In Nitish Rana In Shock Move For SA Star in Return
IPL 2026 Trade: Delhi Capitals Rope In Nitish Rana In Shock Move For SA Star in Return
Decoding The Market: Is Quant & AI The Future Of Investing?
Decoding The Market: Is Quant & AI The Future Of Investing?
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana
Mumbai: Families Slam GRP For Not Filing FIR In Sandhurst Road Accident As Protest-Induced Shutdown Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured
Mumbai: Families Slam GRP For Not Filing FIR In Sandhurst Road Accident As Protest-Induced Shutdown Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A Mandate Too Clear To Misread

A Mandate Too Clear To Misread

Another Turn For Master Survivor?

Another Turn For Master Survivor?

The Three Whammies That Hit Delhi On Black Monday

The Three Whammies That Hit Delhi On Black Monday

No Change In Bihar Politics As Nitish Babu Is Back With A Bang

No Change In Bihar Politics As Nitish Babu Is Back With A Bang

Pakistan's 27th Amendment: A Strategic Shift Toward Military Dominance & Hybrid Rule

Pakistan's 27th Amendment: A Strategic Shift Toward Military Dominance & Hybrid Rule