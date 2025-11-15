Another Turn For Master Survivor?

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar stands on the cusp of yet another term proving once again that he is the master survivor in Bihar's political arena. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar stands on the cusp of yet another term proving once again that he is the master survivor in Bihar's political arena. For the past 20 years he has made comebacks when the political opponents have tried to write him off in politics.

The enigmatic Janata Dal (United) leader that he is, Nitish Kumar is poised to take oath as the chief minister for the record 10th time if the newly-elected legislators of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) do not decide otherwise.

This time, many top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have not categorically declared Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate if NDA came to power. The BJP and JD(U) leaders including union home minister Amit Shah and union animal husbandry minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) have equivocated, saying the newly-elected legislators will select the chief ministerial candidate. Could it be anyone other than Nitish Kumar? His poor health is certain to be a cause for concern.