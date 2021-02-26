Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

This segment highlights the important issues of the Indian Legal System of the week objectively and with a magnified legal lens factually.

What made Headlines from the Supreme Court of India this week?



1. The Supreme Court has reserved orders in Justice V. Eswaraiah's plea challenging the order of Andhra Pradesh High Court directing probe into an alleged conspiracy against Supreme Court and High Court judges. What is this controversy really about? The Judge had the Supreme Court against an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court whereby an investigation was sought to be conducted into a private conversation between himself and a suspended Munsif Magistrate. This conversation pertained to the alleged hatching of a ‘serious conspiracy’ against the High Court Chief Justice and a Senior sitting Judge of the Supreme Court. The High Court therefor appointed Retired Justice R.V. Raveendran to submit a report on the basis of an enquiry, as to the genuineness of the alleged conversation in the pen-drive, the persons involved and undisclosed interests of the third party. It was against this order that an SLP was preferred in the supreme court by Justice Eswariah.

Case Title: Justice V. Eswariah Vs. UOI

Bench: JJJ Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai

2. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed Plea's which seek Uniform Laws related to divorce, maintenance & alimony, stating that they are against the spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. The petition is already being heard before a CJI SA Bobde led bench. The petition by Ashwini K Upadhyay seeks removal of anomalies in the matters of maintenance and alimony in order to make them uniform for all citizens. A separate one, seeks Court intervention in matrimonial Muslim Personal Law, challenging Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, averring that it seeks to recognize and validate the practice of Polygamy and Nikah-Halala.

Case Title: Ashwini K Upadhyay Vs. UOI

Bench: CJI SA Bobde, JJ AS Bopanna & V. Ramasubramaniun

3. The Supreme Court has disallowed the grant of an extra attempt for civil services examination aspirants who could not take the examination in October 2020 on account of Covid19. The Court found no infirmity in the order by respondent authority which was impuged before top court. Court further observed that Several other exams by the Centre and State must have been conducted during the said period and the case of the petitioner cannot be taken into isolation for the purpose of seeking additional attempt on the ground of COVID 19 pandemic, more so, in the absence of any such provision under the Rules of 2020.

Case Title: Rachna & Ors v. Union of India

Bench: JJJ. Ajay Rastogi, Indu Malhotra, A.M. Khanwilkar

Apex Court Judgments for the Week

1. Consumer Forum Has No Jurisdiction Or Power To Entertain A Written Statement Beyond Stipulated Period Of 45 Days: Supreme Court has Reiterated.

Court referred to the observation made by a Three judge bench in, J.J. Merchant v. Shrinath Chaturvedi, (2002) 6 SCC 635, which was again reiterated by a larger five judge bench, “Consumer fora has no power and/or jurisdiction to accept the written statement beyond the statutory period prescribed under the Act, i.e., 45 days in all.” Court also relied upon M/s Mampee Timbers & Hardwares Pvt. Ltd, Court and added that the settled law of both judgments stood good in law.

Case Title: M/S Daddy Builders v. Manisha Bhargava and Anr

Bench: JJ. D.Y. Chandrachud, M.R. Shah

2. Banks As Service Providers Owe A Distinct Duty Of Care In Maintaining & Operating Locker Facility: Supreme Court Issues Guidelines For Locker Regulations

Banks As Service Providers Owe A Distinct Duty Of Care In Maintaining & Operating Locker Facility: Supreme Court observed, while Issuing Guidelines For Locker Regulations. Court said that Banks as custodians of public property cannot leave the customers in the lurch merely by claiming ignorance of the contents of the lockers. Court noted that Banks as service providers under the earlier Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and the newly enacted Act of 2019, owe a separate duty of care to exercise due diligence in maintaining and operating their locker or safety deposit systems. This includes ensuring the proper functioning of the locker system, guarding against unauthorized access and providing appropriate safeguards against theft and robbery.

Case Title: Amitabh Dasgupta v. United Bank of India & Ors.

Bench: Mohan M. Shantanagoudar and Justice Vineet Saran

3. Hindu Widow Can Enter Into Family Settlement With The Descendants Of Her Brother I.e On Parental Side: Supreme Court

Hindu Widow Can Enter Into Family Settlement With The Descendants Of Her Brother I.e On Parental Side: Supreme Court said, while upholding the family settlement entered into between a Widow and her Nephews with respect to the share inherited by her from her late .

“A perusal of Section 15(1)(d) of the hindu succession act indicates that heirs of the father are covered in the heirs, who could succeed. When heirs of father of a female are included as a person who can possibly succeed, it cannot be held that they are strangers and not the members of the family qua the female”, the bench noted.

Case Title: Khushi Ram & Ors v. Nawal Singh & Ors

Bench: Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R Subhash Reddy

Important Highlights from High Courts and Other Courts: