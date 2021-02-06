Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

6. The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, in a significant judgement has recently issued directions to print media, electronic media, people using social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Internet, Twitter etc., to be cautious while circulating information related to rape cases so that the information about the victim, directly or indirectly, is not disclosed to the public.

7. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has recently observed that a person cannot be compelled to live life in accordance with the terms imposed by the society.

8. The Delhi High Court has held that the Court could not permit to quash FIR for offences u/s 377 of the Indian Penal Code,1860 and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, which are non-compoundable on the ground that the parties have decided to put an end to dispute and differences amicably.

9. The High Court of Gujarat has set aside impugned order dated 18.01.2021 passed by the learned Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mundra, Kutch in which the an arrest warrant was issued against Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in the Adani Defamation case.

10. The Delhi High Court has adjourned the Letter Patent Appeal filed for implementation of Section 30 of the Advocate Act,1961 and effectuate filing in the Supreme Court by Advocates who have more than 15 years of practice in terms of the judgment AOR Association in SCBA Vs. B.D. Kaushik 2011 (13) SCC 774 for final hearing on 12th March 2021.

11. The Delhi High Court has recently reiterated that in exercise of powers of Judicial Review, Court cannot sit as an Appellate Authority over the decision taken by administration/management.

12. The Delhi High Court has held that departmental proceedings post-retirement cannot be effectuated against employees post retirement. Objectively, the bench observed that procedure's like issuance of show-cause notice in order to effectuate process to declare accounts as Non Performing Asset's (NPA) cannot overreach the limitation provided for under the Regulation 48(2) of the Punjab and Sind Bank (Employees) Pension Regulations,1995 and neither is such power is contemplated under the statute.

13. A significant direction was issued by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. Court directed the standing Counsel to seek instructions on how many police stations in the state of Uttar Pradesh did not have toilets for women.

14. The Delhi High Court has held that the Full Court as a Disciplinary Authority is not bound by the report of an internal complaints committee (IC). The Court has held that for persons belonging to judicial services of a State in the High Court, the right to appeal under section 18 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 is required to be read in terms of Article 235 of the Constitution of India.

15. The Sikkim High Court has held that the “reasonable grounds” under Section 18 of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), 2006 would have same meaning as has been explained by the Supreme Court vis-à-vis Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985.