Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week



6. The Supreme Court on Monday has it clear that the cases seeking transfer of the Palghar Sadhu Lynching issue will not be adjourned further. The bench was informed by one of the intervenors that some time is sought for filing additional documents. This was opposed by one of the parties who said that, "Even if ultimately it is transferred to another investigating agency, then with passage of time, the materials which the local police may have collected will be destroyed". The Top Court was hearing a plea by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha alleging police complicity in the incident of lynching effectuated against two Seers in Palghar, Maharashtra and demanding a probe either by a judicial commission or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident.



What to expect in the next hearing? The Top Court has fixed the date of hearing in this case to February 25.



Bench: Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai & MR Shah

Weekly Judgment Perusal from the Supreme Court:

1. Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.





2. A full judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari recently granted bail to an undertrial who had been in jail for over 12 years. The bench noted,“We are appalled to notice that the appellant is in jail in connection with the crime registered by FIR No. 226 of 2009 for more than 12 years and the trial is still not concluded.” The undertrial had been in jail for 12 years booked for murder and granted bail to the undertrial "in the interest of justice". [Rakesh Mishra Vs. Union of India]



Statute/ Point of Law Involved: Constitutional Rights of Undertrials emanating from Parts III & IV, Seventh Schedule & Articles 19, 20 & 21