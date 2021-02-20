Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

1. In a comprehensive judgment by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Shri Ravindra Kumar Pandey, while acquitting Journalist Priya Ramani in the Defamation suit against MJ Akbar observed, “The woman cannot be punished for raising voice against the sex-abuse on the pretext of criminal complaint of defamation as the Right of Reputation cannot be protected at the cost of the Right to life and dignity of woman.” It was further said that the series of happenings and the testimony of the accused and witnesses clearly proof that the complainant cannot be called a man of “stellar reputation” as submitted.

2. The Delhi High Court, while recently dismissing a petition filed on the ground of quashing detention order due to delay in execution, has observed that there cannot be any hard and fast rule about the time within which the order of detention under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 should necessarily be passed from the date of discovery of the continued involvement of the detenu in the prejudicial activity.

3. The Single Bench of Justice S.K. Panigrahi of Orissa High Court has recently refused to grant bail to the accused who was alleged to torture his wife suffering from physiological illness. The Bench relied on the Supreme Court's Judgement In V. Bhagat v. Mrs D. Bhagat AIR 1994 SC 710 to discuss the issue of cruelty in the context of section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act,1955.

4. The Madras High Court, while recently directing the police to provide immediate police protection and ensure that action is taken against the land grabbers, has observed that the name of political parties should not be used for land grabbing. “Courts cannot turn a blind eye to such blatant illegal activities committed by certain persons claiming to belong to a particular political party.”, Single Bench of Justice N.Anand Venkatesh noted.

5. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has recently observed that the Deputy Commissioner is not a higher authority nor has the authorization from Government to suspend a gazetted officer belonging to the J & K Administrative Tribunal.

6. The Allahabad High Court on 9th February 2021 comprising a Division Bench of Justices Rajeev Singh and Ramesh Sinha quashed an impugned order dated 23.12.2020 observing that the,“entire material evidences collected by the C.B.I. was not produced before the authority concerned and only report submitted by the C.B.I. was available to him, and the submissions of learned counsel for the respondents is that the entire material was placed before the authority concerned cannot be justified in the eyes of law.”