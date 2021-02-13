Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

2. The Delhi High Court has recently directed the GST Council to take up the aspect of exclusion of small scale manufacturers of ice cream from the benefit of section 10(1) of the Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 in its next meeting within three months of pronouncement of this judgment.

3. The Delhi High Court has observed the Central Government should consider relevant factors while declining its consent for premature release of a convict. Justice Vibhu Bakhru emphasized that "Although the powers conferred under Sections 432 and 433 of the Cr.PC are discretionary, it is well settled that wherever discretion is conferred, the authority on which it is conferred must exercise it if the purposes for which such power is granted, are met. A statutory power is also coupled with a duty to exercise the same for the purpose for which it is conferred".

4. The Delhi High Court recently dismissed the petition to allow the petitioner to engage a Legal Practitioner in the enquiry proceedings initiated against her. "Regarding the documents relied upon against the charged employee, she only has to explain the factual position, and thus the Lawyer would not be in a position to assist the employee in this regard", Single Bench comprising Justice V. Kameswar Rao noted.

5. The Delhi High Court has recently observed that information under Right to Information Act, 2005 can only be denied if it is established that disclosure would impede the process of investigation. The Single Bench comprising of Justice Jayant Nath has observed that to deny information under Section 8(1)(h) of the Right To Information Act,2005; it must be established that the information sought is one which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of the offenders.

6. The Madras High Court has observed that the power to issue a writ of mandamus to interfere at a pre detention stage must be exercised only in exceptional cases. "Article 226 of the Constitution empowers the High Court to exercise its Writ Jurisdiction even at a pre-detention stage where this Court finds that there is a threat of a potential violation of the fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. This Court in order to satisfy itself that there is a potential threat of violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, must have some materials before it. In other words, it cannot be based on mere apprehensions and this Court can only act on some overt acts", Single Bench of Justice N. Anand Venkatesh noted.