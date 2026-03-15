A Tactical Retreat: The Centre's Quiet Admission In The Sonam Wangchuk Case

Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | File Pic

The Centre’s decision to revoke the detention of Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) is a tacit admission that the case against him would not stand judicial scrutiny. After nearly six months in detention, the government suddenly discovered the virtue of restraint. In reality, it appears to have acted out of compulsion rather than conviction. Reports suggest that the government feared an adverse verdict in the Supreme Court where a habeas corpus petition challenging Wangchuk’s detention was being heard. Had the court declared the detention illegal, it would have exposed the misuse of one of the country’s harshest preventive detention laws. By withdrawing the order, the government has attempted to make a virtue out of necessity.

Wangchuk had been arrested following protests in Ladakh linked to his hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard the fragile Himalayan ecology and the rights of tribal communities. The agitation also sought constitutional guarantees for Ladakh’s people after the region was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and brought under direct Central rule in 2019. There is no denying that the protests witnessed violence at one stage. But the critical question is whether Wangchuk himself incited it. Throughout his agitation, he repeatedly described his protest as a peaceful, Gandhian fast and appealed to supporters to maintain non-violence even when tempers flared. No convincing evidence was produced to establish that he had instigated violence. That did not prevent the authorities from invoking the NSA—a law meant for grave threats to national security—against a climate activist whose principal weapon was moral persuasion. Once detained, he was shifted from the cold mountains of Ladakh to a jail in Rajasthan, a move widely interpreted as an attempt to break his spirit. The strategy did not work. Wangchuk remained defiant, and his family mounted a determined legal challenge. As the court proceedings progressed, it increasingly became evident that the government was on a weak wicket.

His release, therefore, raises an important question: what next? The Centre should treat this episode as an opportunity for course correction. The people of Ladakh, including influential Tibetan Buddhist groups, have long been among the staunchest supporters of India’s national position vis-à-vis China. Alienating them through heavy-handed measures would be strategically unwise. Instead of viewing dissent as defiance, New Delhi should initiate sincere dialogue with representatives of the region. The demands for statehood, constitutional safeguards, and environmental protection are neither unreasonable nor anti-national. On the contrary, they reflect a desire to preserve a fragile border region and its unique culture. The Centre’s about-turn may have averted embarrassment in court. But genuine reconciliation will require something more difficult: listening to the people of Ladakh and addressing their concerns with honesty and urgency.