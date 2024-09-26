Paracetamol, Pan D Among 52 Other Drugs Fail Quality Test; How Safe Is It To Use Antibiotics? Know How Drug Resistance Can Lead To Severe Health Issues

Canva

In a shocking turn of events, a 1200-page chargesheet that was submitted by the rural police of Nagpur on September 20 discovered that the antibiotics supplied to government hospitals were fraud. They were just a mixture of talcum powder and starch, according to a report by The Times of India.

Apart from this shocking discovery, it was also found that the racketeers used hawala channels to transfer crores from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. Apparently the cash was transferred to racketeers who produced fake medicines that were being supplied to government hospitals across India. Cases like these make people question the safety of using medicines to cure an illness.

How reckless use of antibiotics can be harmful?

It wont be surprising if you complain of a headache or a stomach ache and your friend or colleague will suggest you have paracetamol. Random use of antibiotics without possessing any knowledge about it has become a fad. People look for temporary cures and end up popping an antibiotic pill.

Antibiotics are medicines that kill or stop the growth of bacteria. Doctors prescribe them to treat infections caused by harmful bacteria, like a wound or stomach infections, etc. They will have no effect on viral infections!

Abusing these medications can have adverse effects on your body. Viral infections, like colds and the flu, do not respond to antibiotics. Using antibiotics for non-bacterial illnesses is not effective and may lead to complications or delay in treatment.

What happens when you build a antibiotic resistance?

When you consume antibiotics every time you feel unwell, are taking the wrong type, or are not completing a prescribed course, bacteria can develop resistance. This means the antibiotics will be less effective or even useless in the future, making infections harder to treat and potentially life-threatening.

It is high time to address the threat that it is to consume antibiotics mindlessly. Self-diagnosing and taking the wrong dose or wrong type of antibiotic may fail to target the specific bacteria causing the infection, leading to prolonged illness and further complications.

Antibiotics also cause side-effects. They can cause allergic reactions, gastrointestinal issues, or interactions with other medications. Without medical guidance, you may risk unnecessary or harmful side effects.