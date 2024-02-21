6 Immunity Boosters To Stay Healthy Amid Change In Season

By: Rahul M | February 21, 2024
Do you often fall sick during a significant change in weather of the shift in season? Here are six things you must add to your diet to stay healthy. during this period
Adding GINGER to one's food preparations can help secure health due to its medicinal properties. It keeps your body warmth and helps manage weight.
Sipping some HONEY, especially on an empty stomach is a great way to start a day. Doing so during a change in season boosts your immunity. It shields you from common cough and cold.
It is all about replacing apples with LEMONS when the weather is changing and getting hotter. Drinking some energising lemon juice is a great way to stay hydrated.
As we closely welcome summer, we may indulge in consuming icecreams and softies. However, it is better to avoid cold eatables and keep consuming HOT WATER for good health.
Similar to ginger, adding TURMERIC to the daily menu is recommended. It comes with anti-inflammatory effects and is a strong anti-oxidant that protects you from falling ill.
Also, adding DRY FRUITS to one's daily diet would do magic to keeping a person healthy and energised.
