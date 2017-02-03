Mumbai: MMRC plans to use solar energy for Metro 3 Project

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is planning to use solar energy for lightning and air conditioners on the Metro 3 projects. The Metro 3 will run underground from Coloba-Bandra-Seepz, and, the solar Energy will be used at the sub-station and Aarey car depot in Mumbai. The work at Nariman point and other places has been commenced, and, will be completed within a year.

The MMRC hopes to generate power upto 1.5MW through Solar power. And it will be used for the 33.5km long Metro line. The Solar power will be receiving three substation which will be at Aarey Colony, Science Museum, and, Dharavi. The solar panel will be installed at the rooftops at car depot, and, workshop of Aarey Clolony to provide power supply for utilities.

According to Indian Express Newspaper, Senior MMRC official said, “Metro 3 project is completely underground and it is challenge for us to used solar energy as there is a very little area were exposed to the sun. But we overcame that challenge and decided to use this environment-friendly measure as much as possible,”

“We have already awarded work for the rooftop solar panels for our office building and it will be commissioned by March 31. The designs have already been approved and we will soon procure the equipment,” he added.