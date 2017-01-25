In pictures: Check out Kavita Kaushik Haldi and Mehndi ceremony

Television actress Kavita Kaushik will be tying the knot on 27 January with beloved Ronnit Biswas. According to reports, the marriage ceremony will be held in Kedarnath Temple. The wedding will be attended by the close families and friends.

Kavita said during the announcement of marriage proposal, “Hello, I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as a Mrs on 27th of January, this is a impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back… you can call it divine intervention, now the main catch- we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a Shiv Parvat temple and doing a simple temple wedding”.

Kavita who is famously known as ‘Chandramukhi Chautala’ from her show kept posting photos with Ronnit on her Instagram account which always had lovable captions.

Beautiful bride kavita kaushik shares apictures along with caption, ‘Haath peelay’

Kamya Punjabi posted on twitter, @Iamkavitak yeh mehendi ka rang tujhe mubarak ho mere dost

Ronnit Biswas shared a pictures on Instagram with pictures, And the celebrations begin for our #wedding.. Lets do this!! @ikavitakaushik here we go baby.. ❤❤ #KK #shivaparvati #KavRon #shaadi#allinone #bestfriend #haldinight#friends #partytime #partnerincrime