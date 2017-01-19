Kavita Kaushik to tie knot with Best friend Ronnit Biswas on 27 January

Television actress Kavita Kaushik who rose to fame with the comedy show ‘FIR’ recently confirmed her relationship with Ronnit Biswas and new she has good news to share with her fans. It has been a long time since ‘FIR’ actress professed her love and now the two love birds has decided to take the next step in their relationship.

According to a report on entertainment portal, the duo will get married in Kedarnath, this month. The report further suggest that the rituals will take place somewhere near the Republic Day. Kavita and Ronnit were friends for long time before finding love in each other. The wedding will be close affair which will be only attended by close family members and friends. It will be a simple temple wedding. Haldi and Mehendi ceremony will be conducted on 23 and 24 January.

Kavita who is famously known as ‘Chandramukhi Chautala’ from her show kept posting photos with Ronnit on her Instagram account which always had lovable captions.

In an exclusive revelation by the Spotboy.com, Kavita shared the news. She wrote, “Hello, I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as a Mrs on 27th of January, this is a impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back… you can call it divine intervention, now the main catch- we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a Shiv Parvat temple and doing a simple temple wedding”.

Kavita Kaushik even took to her Instagram and posted a picture with caption: ’10 more “miss” days…hmmm’.