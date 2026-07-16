Zohran Mamdani Hails Nelson Mandela's Legacy, References Umar Khalid In New York Address | VIDEO

Zohran Mamdani addresses the Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum in New York, highlighting Mandela's legacy and referencing Umar Khalid | X

New York, July 16: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani paid tribute to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, saying his legacy continues through movements seeking justice and democracy. During his keynote address at the Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum at the New York City Town Hall on Wednesday, Mamdani also referred to the imprisonment of activist Umar Khalid, among others.

"Madiba lives in every protest for justice, every call for democracy, every march with a righteous demand," Mamdani said.

Draws Parallels With Mandela

Speaking about Mandela's legacy, Mamdani said many people eventually claim they opposed apartheid, but true commitment to justice is reflected in taking a stand while injustice is unfolding, PTI reported.

"Madiba lives in every protest for justice, every call for democracy, every march with a righteous demand,"



Delivering the inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum address in New York, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) reminded us that Mandela’s legacy lives not… pic.twitter.com/rm6QWJpptM — Nelson Mandela Foundation (@NelsonMandela) July 16, 2026

"Eventually, almost everyone will claim they oppose so much of the injustice that they justify today. But justice is not measured by where we stand after history has issued its verdict. It is measured by where we stand when the verdict is still being rendered," he said.

The Indian-origin politician also referred to the detention of Palestinian paediatrician Hussam Idris Abu Safiya in Israel and several other cases, including that of Khalid.

"Why must we wait as Umar Khalid enters his 6th year of captivity in Delhi? A political prisoner jailed under the same manufactured charges of terrorism that were once levelled against Madiba," Mamdani said.

Zohran Mamdani mentions Umar Khalid in his speech on Nelson Mandela in New York City today. @FreeUmarKhalid1 pic.twitter.com/qZ3QnFaCfn — Surbhi Gupta (@bysurbhigupta) July 16, 2026

References Umar Khalid Case

In January, Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid in which he recalled the activist's words on "bitterness" and the importance of not allowing it to consume oneself. The note was later shared on X by Khalid's partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri.

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Khalid has been in jail for nearly six years after being booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, in which 53 people were killed.

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