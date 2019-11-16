‘Zero evidence of any wrongdoing’ in impeachment hearing

The White House on Friday said "zero evidence" of any wrongdoing by President Donald Trump was presented at the impeachment hearing by a Congressional panel, asserting that the former US envoy to Ukraine deposed she was unaware of any criminal activity involving the president.

“The second public hearing of Speaker Pelosi and Congressman Schiff's impeachment charade was as useless as the first. Zero evidence of any wrongdoing by the President was presented,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.