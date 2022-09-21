You will soon be able to eat Purple Tomato; here are the benefits

Purple Tomato | Twitter

In 2008, European scientists modified a tomato from the DNA of a snapdragon flower. The results turned the tomato purple with through-and-through anti-cancer properties. The GMO (genetically modified organism) has been approved by US regulators after fourteen years.

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) determined earlier this month that the plant may be safely cultivated and produced in the US.

It is said that for next year, GMO tomatoes can be grown at home as the seeds will be available for purchase. The researchers behind purple tomatoes are excited that their creations will be available on American tables from next year.

What will make purple tomatoes healthy?

The main focus of this purple color was not just the outer color but also the nutritional qualities it represented.

The genes were developed from antirrhinum, which is a variety of flowers which is found in snapdragon, dragon flower, and dog flower, to grow a purple tomato, which is rich in anthocyanins.

Anthocyanins are highly available in berries like blackberries, cranberries, and chokeberries.

There are a few instances where it is said that anthocyanins can protect a few types cancers, cardiovascular disease, and age-related degenerative disorders due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.