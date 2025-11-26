 'You Want To Die?': Kenyan Taxi Driver Choked By Passenger After He Resists To 'Sexual Advances' In Dubai; Shocking Video
A Kenyan taxi driver was allegedly assaulted by a passenger. The incident was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle and the disturbing video also surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place at around 6 am on November 8 after the driver allegedly rejected the passenger's sexual advances.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Kenyan Taxi Driver Choked By Passenger After He Resists To 'Sexual Advances' In Dubai (Screengrab) | X

Dubai: A shocking incident surfaced from Dubai, where a Kenyan taxi driver was allegedly assaulted by a passenger. The incident was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle and the disturbing video also surfaced online. The driver has been identified as Brian Kiplimo.

Kiplimo had come to the Middle East two months ago for better job opportunities, reported News18. The incident reportedly took place at around 6 am on November 8 after the driver allegedly rejected the passenger's sexual advances. After the details of the journey were finalised, initially, the passenger sat in the back seat.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, it could be seen that a few minutes later, the passenger moved to the side directly behind the driver's seat. He then started touching Kiplimo in an inappropriate manner. The viral clip shows the passenger put his hand around the chest of the driver. However, when Kiplimo resisted, he started choking his throat while the taxi was in motion.

The Driver Filing Complaint:

The clip shows the driver shouting after he was attacked. However, the passenger kept telling him to "shut up" and even said, "you want to die?" Kiplimo managed to escape the assault. After Kiplimo left the taxi, the passenger shifted to the driver's seat.

Netizens' reaction:

The video sparked online outrage as netizens are demanding strict action against the passenger.

"You can see the fear in his eyes, and knowing you are in a foreign country with no one on your side makes it too hard," one of the netizens commented.

X Screengrab

X Screengrab |

"This murderous regime wants Kenyans to suffer abroad," another X user commented.

The Reaction By The Driver's Family:

Meanwhile, the driver's family alleged that he suffered injuries in the attack and paid all medical expenses by himself. Kiplimo's family members also claimed that his company was forcing him to return to work. They are now seeking urgent intervention from Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

