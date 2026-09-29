Xi-Trump Talks: China Outlines Key Takeaways From Washington Summit | X - ABC

China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed during Xi's state visit to Washington to build a “constructive” relationship of strategic stability based on “respect, fairness, and reciprocity”.

Xi visited the US from September 23 to 25 at Trump's invitation. During the visit, the two leaders held talks on China-US relations as well as major international and regional issues.

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, shared the remarks on X, citing China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

China-US ties

“From September 23 to 25, at the invitation of President Trump, President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to the US,” the post said.

According to the statement, Xi and Trump had an “in-depth exchange of views” on major issues concerning China-US relations, world peace and development. The two sides also agreed to support each other in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Summit this year.

China said it was ready to work with the US to implement the understandings reached by the two leaders and promote the “steady, sound and sustainable development” of bilateral ties.

Xi and Trump met at the White House on September 24. China's Foreign Ministry said Xi called for the two countries to turn their shared vision of a constructive relationship of strategic stability into action, with cooperation as the mainstay, competition kept within proper limits and differences managed.

Trump described Xi's state visit as a “great visit” and said the two countries should maintain dialogue, including on economic and trade issues and artificial intelligence.

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Trade and artificial intelligence

The White House said the two countries had agreed to build a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity. It also said Washington and Beijing had established a new dialogue on “super intelligence” and agreed to create a bilateral communication channel for related incidents.

China's Foreign Ministry said the two sides had agreed to establish a bilateral AI dialogue to discuss the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, with the next exchange scheduled for November.

During the White House talks, Xi said China and the US should make use of each other's strengths instead of guarding against each other in AI. He also called for joint efforts to prevent misuse and abuse of the technology.

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APEC and G20 cooperation

Xi and Trump agreed to support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Summit. Both sides said the two leaders intended to attend each other's meetings.

The White House said the countries had also agreed on more favourable tariff treatment for non-sensitive goods and other economic measures as part of the outcomes of Xi's visit.

China's Foreign Ministry said Xi's visit was his first state visit to Washington in 11 years.