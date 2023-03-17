Xi Jinping to meet Putin in Russia next week in a first visit since start of Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin | Twitter

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation from President Vladimir Putin to visit Russia next week. This will be Xi's first visit to Moscow since Putin's controversial invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.

𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 "𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻"

The Kremlin stated that the discussions during the visit will center around the "strategic cooperation" between the two nations.

The Kremlin, in a statement on Friday, said: “During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed."

“An exchange of views is also planned in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," it further added.

𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗲𝘆𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

As China strives to position itself as an unbiased mediator to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Western capitals remain skeptical due to the strengthening ties between Beijing and Moscow. The high-level visit to Russia is an attempt to bolster its image as a neutral party, but its efficacy is being questioned by Western nations.

Notably, last year during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony, Putin visited Beijing, and both leaders proclaimed a bond of boundless friendship.

Few weeks later, Ukrainian territories were invaded by Russian tanks. China, however, has failed to condemn Russia's invasion, instead attributing the conflict to NATO's provocative actions and echoing the Kremlin's position. In addition, China has backed Russia diplomatically and enhanced its economic and military relations with its northern ally.