Xi Jinping Says China, US Should Be Partners, Not Rivals As He Arrives In Washington | X - strivex_

China and the US should be partners rather than rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after arriving in Washington on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the two countries can find the right way to get along in the new era.

Xi Calls For Stable China-US Ties

“China and the US are both great countries, and the two peoples are both great peoples,” Xi said in a written speech, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

In a rare gesture, US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, received Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, when they arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday.

President Xi Jinping just stunned the media, telling Trump: “China and the United States should be partners, not rivals.”



I NEVER in a million years thought I’d hear Xi say something like that.



Trump is changing the entire dynamic.



The people who built their careers on endless… — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) September 24, 2026

Xi said he and Trump had agreed during the US President’s visit to China in May to build a China-US relationship based on strategic stability, providing direction for the future development of bilateral ties.

“China and the US should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace,” Xi said.

Read Also US President Donald Trump Personally Welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping At Airport Ahead Of Talks...

‘Interests Deeply Intertwined’

The Chinese President said people in the US and China had maintained friendly exchanges for a long time and that the interests of the two countries were deeply intertwined.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, complementing each other and benefit the world,” he said.

Xi said the historical basis for peaceful coexistence between China and the US remained unchanged.

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Xi Looks Forward To Talks With Trump

The Chinese President said he looked forward to holding in-depth discussions with Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations as well as the global situation. His remarks came at the start of his Washington visit, with bilateral ties and wider international issues expected to figure in his discussions with Trump.