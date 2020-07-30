Xi Jinping presides over symposium for soliciting advice on economic work

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday presided over and addressed a symposium for soliciting opinions and suggestions on the current economic situation and economic work in the second half of the year from non-CPC personages.

Xi underscored the correct understanding of the current economic situation and in-depth research, calling for greater efforts to comprehensively deepen reform, and actively tackle various difficulties in development and risks, challenges and enormous pressure in various sectors.

Such efforts are meant to build a broad consensus, pool powerful strength to advance reform and development, and overcome various risks and challenges, he said.

"We have strong determination, firm will and solid national strength to deal with these challenges. We have sufficient confidence, ability and wisdom to overcome all kinds of risks and tests. No country or individual can stop the historical pace of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi said.

The symposium was attended by Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Li reviewed China's economic work in the first half of the year and introduced the CPC Central Committee's considerations for economic work in the second half of the year.

Heads of the central committees of eight non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as a representative of personages without party affiliations, made their respective speeches, agreeing with the CPC Central Committee's analysis of the current economic situation and considerations for economic work in the second half of the year.

They also gave suggestions on the economy, which, Xi said, were well-targeted and would be seriously considered by the CPC Central Committee.

"From the beginning of this year, we have been faced with an unexpected, severe test," Xi said.

The COVID-19 epidemic is a major, fast-spreading public health emergency with the widest range of infection and the greatest difficulty to prevent and control since the founding of the New China, and has created an unprecedented impact on China's economic and social development, Xi said.

Xi appreciated the non-CPC personages for their work on resolutely implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and guiding people to devote themselves to medical assistance, scientific research, donations and work resumption. He also praised their offers of advice, and their significant contributions in winning the war of the people against the epidemic.

Xi stressed that as the epidemic prevention and control in China has become stable and the economic operation has basically recovered, China in the second half the year should take advantage of the favorable situation and consolidate the achievements to make up for the losses in the first half.

He called for adherence to the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, and sticking to new development philosophies. He urged better coordination between regular epidemic prevention and control, and efforts related to economic and social development.

Sticking to the supply-side structural reform as the main line and firmly grasping the strategic basis of expanding domestic demand, China shall vigorously protect and spur the vitality of market entities, he said.

Efforts should be made to ensure stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas, fully implement macroeconomic policies to produce the desired results, and improve the stability and competitiveness of China's industrial chains and supply chains, he noted.

He called for greater efforts to push forward the reform and opening-up, promote high-quality economic development, do a good job in ensuring people's livelihoods and flood relief, maintain social stability, and strive to achieve this year's economic and social development goals.

Xi said he hoped all non-CPC personages would view the difficulties and challenges in economic development in a comprehensive, dialectical and developmental perspective, focus on the key tasks, give full play to their respective advantages, and properly handle challenges from home and abroad.