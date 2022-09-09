Britain's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passes away, global leaders pay tribute

World's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passes away, global leaders pay tribute | AFP

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96, after 70 years of reign in Scotland. She died at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in the Scottish Highlands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on learning upon the demise of Queen, tweeted, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

Former Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a statement on Twitter, calling the country's 'saddest day'.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened and wrote, "I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion. She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered."

Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences, "My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity."

My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



