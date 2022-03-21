World Water Day 2022: History, Motive, Activities

World Water Day is celebrated on 22 March every year. United Nations started observing this day since 1993. The motive behind celebration of this day is to create awareness water scarcity in the world.

There are around 2 billion people currently living without access to safe water in the world. A core focus of World Water Day is to inspire action towards Sustainable Development Goal i.e. water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource. SDG 6 is to ensure water and sanitation for all. Without a comprehensive understanding of water’s true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone.

Importance of World Water Day

Water is an essential element for any living being on Earth. In fact without water no living being might not even have born on the Earth. It might have been same like as any other planet without human beings or animals.

But after the industrialization the availability of the water started shrinking. Also due to the pollution and excessive usage underground water level also receded. Contaminated water leads to life threatening diseases.

If we want the food chain to run smoothly as it is all the living beings need access of clean water. Every year many animals, fish die due to huge water pollution. In last 500 years of modern time of Science progress human being have polluted or over utilized many available water resources.

On world water day there many forums discusses on solutions to reduce water crises and pollution. There are other environmental problems like climate change and ecosystem degradation are directly or indirectly related to water. Hence World Water Day is celebrated to address all the issues related to water and find solution on them.

World Water Day Activities

* Form water conservation groups on social media and call interested participants to clean water bodies near by to your residency.

* Measure water needed in your household tasks and see where you can save the water. Educate your other family members about water scarcity and need to save water.

*Create awareness about products like low flow toilets and shower heads and also start using them.

* Organize an online events on World Water day to raise awareness about water. You can also do presentations.

*Participate in events arranged by various forums on the day online or offline.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:59 PM IST