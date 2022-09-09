World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Theme, significance and all you need to know

Representative Photo |

In today's fast and furious world, people suffer from depression, anxiety and loneliness. Which mostly results in suicide tendencies. We forget about actual caring and spreading love.

Suicide Prevention Day is an alarm which reminds about the most crucial and important topic suicide. It is observed on 10th September annually since 2003. It is an awareness providing worldwide action and commitment for the prevention of Suicide.

It is a joint initiative where The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) collaborates with World Health Organization (WHO) and World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH), they together hosts the World Suicide Prevention Day.

Awareness measures are observed and spread widely by various countries. Major factors such as poverty, unemployment, lack of love, ignorance, abuses, loneliness and hopelessness, unspoken feelings and emotions and many sociocultural factors are discussed.

According to most recent data provided by WHO, about 40,000 females of the global three hundred thousand female suicides and 150,000 males of the global half million male suicides, deliberately take their own life every year in Europe and America. Which consists of about thirty percent world population.

Every year the World Suicide Prevention Day is observed with a theme.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Theme

‘Creating Hope through Action’ has been the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021 to 2023.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Significance

According to experts at WHO, the motive of World Suicide Prevention Day is to make people realise that committing suicide is not the only way to end their problems.