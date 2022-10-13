World Standards Day 2022: Date, History and all you need to know

Representative image | Shutterstock

World Standards Day, also known as International Standards Day, is observed on October 14. The day is observed to honour the achievements of professionals and scientists from throughout the world in creating voluntary standards within organisations that establish standards, such as,

The International Organisation for Standards (ISO)

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Internet Engineering Task Force.

The entire standards system is built on collaboration, by working together and empowering people with solutions to face sustainability challenges.

History:

The inaugural World Standards Day was observed in 1970, and its primary goal was to promote the highly ambitious Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to alleviate social inequalities, create a sustainable economy, and decrease the rate of climate change. The collaboration of numerous public and private partners, as well as the utilisation of all available tools, such as international standards and conformity assessment, will be necessary to achieve them.