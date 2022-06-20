World Rainforest Day 2022: Know interesting facts about one of world's most precious natural resource

Photo: Representative Image

World Rainforest Day is a collaborative effort to raise awareness and encourage action to protect the world’s rainforests, one of the most precious natural resources on Earth.

The first World Rainforest Day was launched on June 22, 2017, by the Rainforest Partnership. The environmental holiday has been celebrated every year since.

Rainforests are home to some of the most biologically diverse and prominent ecosystems on our planet. Rainforests are a type of forest where rainfall is continuous and abundant all year round. Most of our planet’s rainforests are found in the tropics, but they can also be found in temperate zones.

This year's theme:

The Time is Now.

Interesting facts:

The largest rainforest in the world is the Amazon Rainforest. It is over 5.5 million square kilometres, 1.4 billion acres, and extends over nine South American countries. Rainforests compose over half the plants and animals found on Earth. More than 60% of anticancer drugs originate from natural sources, including rainforest plants, according to research published in the International Journal of Oncology. An area equivalent in size to the state of South Carolina or the Czech Republic is being destroyed every year according to satellite data. Nearly 1.6 billion people, more than 25% of the world’s population rely on forest resources for their livelihoods, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. About 17 per cent of the Amazonian rainforest has been destroyed over the past 50 years. It is estimated that within 100 years, there won’t be any rainforests left.

