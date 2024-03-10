World Plumbing Day 2024: Know About Its Significance & History

Still Image From World Plumbing Day 2024 |

World Plumbing Day is celebrated every year on March 11, 2024. It is an international event, initiated by the World Plumbing Council to recognise the important role of plumbing plays in societal health.

Significance of World Plumbing Day

WPC established World Plumbing Day in 2010. The International Plumbing Council plays an important role in promoting the link between good quality plumbing, environmental sustainability, health, and economic prosperity. On this day to share the awareness and importance, various activities like seminars are conducted by various institutions all around the world.

There are now hundreds of annual World Plumbing Day events, that share the link between good plumbing sanitation and human health.

The World Plumbing Council (WPC) collaborates with its member countries and partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) throughout the year to promote the importance of safe plumbing. However, in 2010, the organization introduced the idea of celebrating it on a specific day.

History of World Plumbing Day

World Plumbing Day (WPD) was launched by the World Plumbing Council's Chairman, Mr. Robert Burgon in October 2009. He aimed for communities will come together to highlight the role of plumbing in conserving water.

Every year on March 11, WPD celebrates WPA by spreading awareness and promoting different activities like poster competitions and painting for school children, public health seminars, free medical checkups for plumbers and awards are also given to students in the category of best painting.

Free Plumbing Maintenance Training Program for females has attracted great participation and dedication, helping to save water.