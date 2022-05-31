World Milk Day 2022: Date, significance, theme and all you need to know

Representational image |

Milk is one meal that we consume continuously throughout our lives, from childhood through adulthood and even into old age. Especially in India, milk is such an important element of our diet. It can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as a raw beverage or mixed with coffee or other flavors.

Nutritionists and experts alike praise the basic meal, describing it as a full meal in and of itself since it includes all of the vital elements our bodies require to develop.

World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. It has been observed on June 1 each year since 2001. The day is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector.

The fact that many countries choose to do this on the same day lends additional importance to individual national celebrations and shows that milk is a global food.

Significance of World Milk Day:

The major goal of World Milk Day is to raise public awareness about the value of milk in people's lives. It is the first meal consumed by a kid after birth, and it may be the only food consumed throughout life. It is, in fact, the first meal for each living being that is born and fed in the world. As a result, it is essential. Milk contains the majority of the nutrients that the human body needs. Sustainability, economic development, nutrition, and livelihoods are all aided by the dairy sector.

World Milk Day 2022 Theme:

The theme of World Milk Day in 2022 will be to draw attention to the climate change crisis and how the dairy industry can lessen its environmental impact. The goal is to reach 'Dairy Net Zero' by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and improving waste management over the next 30 years to make the dairy sector.