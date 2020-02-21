World hunger crisis: CBF announces huge reward for food solutions

"It is possible to feed 10 billion people a healthy diet, while maintaining a thriving biosphere.We want the Food Planet Prize to recognise the most important solutions that can scale rapidly," said Line Gordon, head of the Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University and Rockstrom's co-chair.

The world's population, currently at 7.8 billion, is expected to grow to close to 10 billion by 2050.

Feeding a population of that size will be possible only through transforming eating habits, improving food production and reducing food waste, experts say.

Eradicating hunger by 2030 is one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Yet more than 820 million people still lack sufficient food, and many more consume either low-quality diets or too much food, according to a report published last year by the EAT-Lancet Commission.

Moreover, today's food system contributes to about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, the world uses about half of the available land on Earth and about 70 per cent of the planet's freshwater for food production.

"These are challenges that we all need to engage in," said Curt Bergfors, a Swedish entrepreneur and philanthropist who is funding the initial prizes from his private assets.