World Hearing Day 2022: History, significance, theme; all you need to know

March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day to raise awareness on preventing deafness and hearing loss. It is also observed to promote ear and hearing care across the world.

Each year, WHO decides the theme and develops evidence-based advocacy materials that are shared with partners in government and civil society around the world as well as WHO regional and country offices. At its headquarters in Geneva, WHO organizes an annual World Hearing Day event.

In 2021, WHO launched the World report on hearing highlighting the increasing number of people living with and at risk of hearing loss. WHO's 'The World Hearing Day 2022' with the theme “To hear for life, listen with care”. Through this day, organisations will promote good hearing across the life course through ear and hearing care.

It will focus on the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening, with the following key messages:

Ear and hearing care can enable good hearing throughout life.

Many common causes of hearing loss, such as hearing loss caused by loud-sound exposure, can be prevented.

The risk of hearing loss caused by exposure to recreational sounds can be mitigated by safe listening.

Governments, industry partners, and civil society should raise awareness of and employ evidence-based standards that promote safe listening.

The campaign’s goals are to disseminate information and encourage people to take steps to avoid hearing loss and enhance hearing care. The holiday was celebrated for the first time in 2007.

The World Report on Hearing and World Hearing Day presents a global call to action to alleviate hearing loss and ear illnesses.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:22 PM IST