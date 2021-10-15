World Food Day 2021: Get your Korean food cravings fixed with these 6 restaurants in Mumbai

Food is the ultimate goal for human being. Food is the first priority in the world. There are numerous cuisines that people crave for, but one of the recent sensation has been the KOREAN CUISINE.

People have started loving Korean dishes on a large scale. And are equally eager to know about some the best places that fixes their Korean cravings.

As we celebrate World Food Day on October 16, 2021, here are some of the best restaurants in Mumbai where you can fix your Korean food cravings.

The Sun and Moon Korean Restaurant

The Sun and Moon Korean Restaurant at Worli, is very famous amongst the food lovers. This place is very popular for delightful dishes like Samgyupsal, Tteokbokki, Cup Noodles, Kimchi Soup, Bulgogi, Spicy Fish

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Yazu Mumbai

Yazu Mumbai is located in Lokandwala, Andheri. The restaurant has a lively ambiance that makes the overall experience delightful. It serves best Korean food.

Loading View on Instagram

Origami Japanese And Korean Restaurant

Origami Japanese And Korean Restaurant at Powai only servers Japanese and Koraen food. It specializes in Korean food .

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Macita Korean Cuisine

Macita Korean Cuisine is definitely a one stop destination for Korean cravings. It is located at Andheri and is walkable from the station.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Chefs Kitchen To Go

Chefs Kitchen To Go is available for late night korean food cravings. It serves delicious wings and soups.

Loading View on Instagram

Heng Bok Restaurant

Heng Bok Restaurant is located at linking road, Bandra. The place is very famous and absolute fulfilling at korean food.

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:23 PM IST